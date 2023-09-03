Airplane accidents | Did France shoot down an Italian airliner in 1980? An answer is required from Macron

The plane crash that happened in June 1980 has been investigated several times, but the cause of the plane’s fall has not been clarified.

In years 1992–1993 and 2000–2001 Prime Minister of Italy Giuliano Amato demands the French president Emmanuel Macron to admit or deny that the Italian airliner was shot down by the French Air Force in 1980.

An Italian newspaper tells about it La Repubblica and news agency AP.

It is still not entirely clear why an Itavia DC-9 passenger plane en route from Bologna to Palermo crashed into the sea near the coast of Sicily on June 27, 1980. All 81 passengers on board died in the crash.

News agency Reuters told in 2013 that an Italian court said the plane was likely brought down by a missile. Despite several examinations, it has not been possible to find out whether the cause of the crash was a missile or a bomb in the plane.

Reuters calls the plane crash one of the “most persistent mysteries” of Italian aviation.

Amato claims in an interview with La Repubblica that the missile was fired by the French Air Force when they tried to shoot down a Libyan military plane.

Reuters according to air traffic monitoring, it seems that military planes from several NATO countries were in the area at the time of the crash. It is possible that the planes were following a Libyan Mig fighter, which was trying not to stand out on radar by flying close to the airliner.

In the early 1980s Muammar Gaddafi led by Libya was considered a major threat in NATO. At the time of the plane crash, Gaddafi was supposed to return from Yugoslavia back to Libya.

Amato claimed on Saturday that Italy had warned Gaddafi not to board the military plane before the plane crash. According to Amato, the plane crash was the result of a failed attempt to assassinate Gaddafi.

Another the theory was that the airliner had flown into airspace where a military exercise was taking place, and the fighter had accidentally shot down the plane, mistaking it for an enemy plane.

Reuters also reported that the majority of Italians believed at the time that the authorities were covering up the true causes of the plane crash.

Was the president of Italy at the time of the plane crash Francesco Cossiga told The New York Times by in 2009 that he was certain that the plane was brought down by a French missile.

Neither Amato nor Cossiga presented evidence to support the French missile theory. Cossiga died in 2010.