The SNA (Sindicato Nacional dos Aeronautas) suspended the strike of pilots and flight attendants during the Christmas weekend. According to the union, the category deliberates on a new proposal presented by the airlines.

Voting on the offer by aeronauts will be from 6 am (Brasília time) this Saturday (Dec.24, 2022) until 12 am (Brasília time) on Sunday (Dec.25, 2022).

The aeronauts started the strike on Monday (19.Dec). Throughout the week, activities were paralyzed daily for two hours, from 6 am to 8 am, at 9 airports in the country: Congonhas (SP), Guarulhos, Viracopos (Campinas), Galeão (RJ), Santos Dumont (RJ), Porto Alegre, Confins (MG), Brasilia and Fortaleza.

The main demands of the category are a 5% wage increase and adjustment of working conditions. They ask for changes in the regulation of break times and the establishment of rules that prevent airlines from changing rest times – waiting for crew members between flights of 3 hours during the day and two hours at night.

The proposal presented on Friday (Dec. 23) maintains the readjustment previously presented, of 6.97%, in fixed and variable wages. The percentage focuses on national daily rates, food vouchers, salary floor, insurance and fines for non-compliance with the convention.

This readjustment is a full replacement of inflation measured by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) plus 1% real gain.

Airlines added social clauses.

🇧🇷The proposal also provides for the definition of the start time for days off and compensation for non-compliance by companies, and the possibility of starting holidays on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, as well as the full renewal of other social clauses”, declared the SNA in note🇧🇷