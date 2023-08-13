Seat too narrow and there are still free seats on the plane? Airlines explain when and how an exchange is possible.

Kassel – shoulder to shoulder, hardly any space to stretch your legs and then the middle seat. Flying can be uncomfortable – especially on long-haul flights. If you want to choose your seat, you usually have to reserve it in advance for a fee. But what if there are still many free seats in the machine? Are passengers then allowed to move?

Change of location: Children, people with disabilities and the elderly can always ask

First and foremost: ask the flight attendants. Basically, the crew prefers passengers to stay in their assigned seats. When passengers swap seats, the decision usually lies with the guests concerned. Children, people with disabilities and the elderly can always ask for another seat, explains former flight attendant Anaïs Monique dem Business Insider.

If there are still seats available on the plane, things are a little different. Sometimes these are seats that can be booked for an extra charge, for example because of legroom. Then it depends on the staff whether they approve a change.

If passengers wish to swap seats, they should always contact the crew first. (icon picture) © IMAGO / Mario Aurich

Ask crew: Balance aircraft by seat allocation

Regardless of the airline, an agreement should always be made with the crew. “Basically, passengers cannot change their seats on board themselves. This is only possible after consultation with the crew,” emphasized former Eurowings spokeswoman Laura Karsten travel book. This is especially true when swapping for a free seat.

One of the reasons for this is that the cockpit crew creates a so-called load sheet before each flight, which determines how the aircraft is in the air. The distribution of the seats in the aircraft is also relevant for this.” The reason: the weight distribution in the aircraft, explained Jörg Waber, spokesman for Lufthansa travel book. The center of gravity of the machine should be in the middle – and are thus always balanced by means of the distribution of seats. (hk)

