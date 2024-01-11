Friday, January 12, 2024
Airlines | Turkka Kuusisto is Finnair's new CEO

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Posti Group's current CEO Turkka Kuusisto will start at Finnair on July 11 at the latest.

Carrier The current CEO of Posti Group has been appointed as Finnair's new CEO Fur Kuusisto.

Kuusisto, 44, will start at Finnair on July 11 at the latest, Finnair says in its press release.

Since 2020, Kuusisto has been the CEO of Posti Group and before that in management positions in the same company and in the debt collection company Lindorff Group. He has a master's degree in engineering.

“For me, Finnair represents Finnishness and global connections, and it has a uniquely long, 100-year history as an airline. I accept the role of CEO in this iconic company enthusiastically and humbly,” says Kuusisto in Finnair's press release.

Finnair's chairman of the board Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae Kuusisto brings to Finnair “a strong understanding of complex business, and his excellent people and strategy management skills”.

Suvanto-Harsaae also serves as chairman of the board at Posti Group.

Finnair current CEO Topi Manner will leave Finnair on January 15. He will become CEO of the telecom operator Elisa.

Finnair's chief operating officer Jaakko Schildt serves as the CEO's deputy until the start of Kuusisto.

Posti Group says it has started the search for Kuusisto's successor.

Tags:
