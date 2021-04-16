“Singapore Airlines” plans to stop transporting transit passengers through Hong Kong from tomorrow, Saturday, and “Scott”, a low-cost Singapore airline, will stop its transit flights from the end of April, following a ban on passenger transportation due to the Corona virus.

The decision came after Hong Kong tightened regulations on flights arriving and carrying passengers infected with the virus, according to Singapore Airlines in an e-mail statement on Friday, according to Bloomberg News.

Hong Kong has a standard for airlines, which leads to the suspension of flights for two weeks, if violated, including if the passengers do not follow the protocol related to controlling the virus.

The city had gradually resumed transit flights last June after a hiatus.