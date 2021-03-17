Airlines The Finnish state has granted Finnair a EUR 400 million hybrid loan

The amount to be borrowed is unused from the EUR 700 million allocated by Parliament in the spring.

17.3. 15:07

Finland On Wednesday, the state signed an agreement with the airline Finnair for a hybrid loan of up to EUR 400 million.

The financing arrangement will support the economy of the airline that has been hit hard by the interest rate crisis. Arrangement preparation began as early as last year and was decided at the Government Plenary Session on 18 February.

According to the Government, the arrangement is approved by the European Commission’s competition authority in accordance with the European Union’s state aid regulations.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, approximately EUR 350 million of the hybrid loan facility will be available to Fnnair. The remaining approximately 50 million shares will need to be approved separately by the Commission.

The amount to be borrowed is unused from the EUR 700 million allocated by Parliament in the spring. No new funds will be sought from the state budget for the arrangement.

Finnair the number of passengers is still only about ten percent compared to the pre-pandemic period. Finnair, like many other airlines, has made huge losses due to travel restrictions.

Finnair has estimated that due to travel restrictions the comparable operating loss in the first quarter of 2021 will be in the same range as in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020.