Below are some airlines that have made changes to their services to and from the region:

Aegean Airlines

The Greek national carrier has cancelled all flights to and from Beirut, Amman and Tel Aviv until August 19.

Air Algerie

Air Algérie has temporarily suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.

The Latvian state-owned carrier has cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 18.

Air India

Air India has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 8.

Air France and KLM

Air France has extended its suspension of flights between Paris and Beirut until August 14.

Its Dutch arm KLM has cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv from early August until October 26.

Low-cost airline Transavia has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025.

Delta Company

Delta Air Lines has extended its suspension of flights between New York and Tel Aviv until August 31.

easyjet british

EasyJet, the British budget airline, suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume them on March 30, 2025, a spokesman said.

The Finnair airline said in a statement on its website, updated on Aug. 1, that it continues to avoid Iranian airspace, which could result in extended flight times to and from Doha.

The Italian airline ITA said on its official account on the social media platform X that it has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 15.

Lufthansa Germany

German airline Lufthansa Group has extended its avoidance of Iranian and Iraqi airspace and said it will suspend flights to and from Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman and the Iraqi city of Erbil until August 21.

Swiss International Air Lines, a unit of the Lufthansa Group, has extended its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut until August 21, avoiding airspace over Israel, Iran and Iraq until then.

Austrian Airlines, a unit of the Lufthansa Group, has suspended all flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil in Iraq and Tel Aviv until August 21, according to its website.

Ryanair, Europe’s largest low-cost airline, has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 23.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines has stopped flying over Iranian airspace and is taking alternative routes.

United Airlines

The Chicago-based airline has suspended flights to Tel Aviv for an indefinite period. The airline had suspended its daily flights between Newark, New Jersey, and Tel Aviv on July 31, citing security concerns.

Spanish Bioling

The Spanish low-cost airline, owned by the international airline group IAG, has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv and Amman until October 26.

Lebanese Airspace Alerts

Britain has advised UK airlines not to enter Lebanese airspace from August 8 to November 4, citing a “potential risk to aviation from military activity”.