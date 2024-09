Lufthansa planes parked at Frankfurt Airport, Germany | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Several airlines announced on Tuesday (17) the suspension of their flights to Israel. The action comes amid a new threat of escalating tension in the Middle East, caused by a series of explosions involving pager-type messaging devices in areas under Hezbollah control in southern Lebanon.

The explosions, which occurred in locations in the Bekaa Valley, southern suburbs of Beirut and other areas dominated by the terrorist group, resulted in at least nine deaths and more than 2,800 injuries, including two Hezbollah terrorists, according to information from the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

As reported by the Israeli newspaper Times of Israel, Lufthansa, one of Germany’s main airlines, said that all its flight operations to and from Tel Aviv are suspended until Thursday (19). The decision reflects the growing concern for security in the region following the attacks. The company announced that affected passengers will be able to cancel their tickets free of charge or refund the amounts paid.

Air France also responded by suspending its flights between Paris and Tel Aviv for an initial 48 hours. The move follows the escalation of violence and Hezbollah’s promise of retaliation following the attacks, which have fueled fears of a possible escalation of the conflict.

According to the Times of Israel, other airlines, including Switzerland’s Swiss International Air Lines and Belgium’s Brussels Airlines, have also announced that they will suspend their flights to Israel for 48 hours starting Tuesday. The measures reflect widespread concern for the safety of passengers and crew amid an unstable situation.