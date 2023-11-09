Azul, Gol and Latam praise the change from distance limitation to a limit of 6.5 million passengers per year at the airport

The 3 largest airlines in Brazil demonstrated this Thursday (9.Nov.2023) in favor of changing the restrictions at Santos Dumont Airport, in Rio de Janeiro. A BlueThe Goal and the Latam praised the decision of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to remove the distance limit for flights at the airport and establish a cap on passengers per year instead.

This exchange was announced by Ministry of Ports and Airports on Wednesday (Nov 8). The ministry revoked the resolution that limited operations at the airport to flights arriving and departing within a radius of 400 km. With the revocation, the ministry decided to limit the number of passengers passing through Santos Dumont annually to 6.5 million.

For Azul, the decision ensures the “equal treatment between companies and is aligned with global industry practices”. Read the complete of the note (PDF – 31 KB).

Gol stated that the new methodology for adapting the flight offer at Santos Dumont follows more effective technical criteria for the airport’s size and capacity. Read the complete of the note (PDF – 44 KB).

Latam said that the new restriction will be better for Rio de Janeiro because, according to the company, it facilitates balance between the city’s airports, while at the same time not taking away customers’ freedom of choice. Read the complete of the note (PDF – 108 KB).

The measure will come into effect from January 2024 and must be published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) later this week.

On August 10, the government had decided to limit the airport’s operating radius. The objective of the measure was to balance Santos Dumont’s demand with Galeão International Airportalso in Rio.

At the time, the Ministry of Ports and Airports was commanded by Márcio França. Today, the holder is Silvio Costa Filho. The change in command of the ministry was due to negotiations between the Lula government and the so-called Centrão in the so-called mini-electoral reform, when PP (Progressistas) and Republicans entered the PT administration.