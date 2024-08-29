Text that makes credit more flexible for companies was approved in the Chamber; government rushes to regulate operations

The approval by the Chamber of Deputies of project which included the flexibility of resources from Fnac (National Civil Aviation Fund) for airlines brought relief to the sector, but companies should only have access to credit from January 2025.

The incentive for the airline sector has been under negotiation since last year. Companies are expecting around R$5 billion as a guarantee for operations with the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) for fleet renewal and aircraft maintenance.

To the Poder360the National Secretary of Civil Aviation, Tomé Barros, declared that after the president’s sanction Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), an interministerial committee will be created with members from the Civil House, the Treasury and Ports and Airports to regulate how operations will be carried out.

“The goal now is to speed up this process so that by early 2025 we can sign the first contracts, thus allowing the resource to effectively reach the airlines, ultimately bringing benefits to Brazilian passengers.“, said Thomas.

The flexibility of the fund is a mechanism of the project that updated the General Tourism Law. It was inserted while the Senate was considering the matter and when it returned to the Chamber of Deputies, it was approved on Wednesday (August 28).

In addition to access to the fund, the law also brought other provisions: