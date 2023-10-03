Airlines | SAS was thrown a lifeline – Air France-KLM as the new owner

In addition, the Danish state increases its shareholding to 25.8% from the previous 21.8%. The airline’s share will also be removed from the stock exchange.

Bankruptcy SAS, which was teetering on the brink, gets new owners. The capital investment company Castlelake, the airline Air France-KLM and the investment company Lind Invest are going to save the Nordic airline. In addition, the Danish state increases its shareholding to 25.8% from the previous 21.8%.

The new owners will invest a total of SEK 12.9 billion (EUR 1.11 billion) in the company.

The largest owner will be Castlelake, which will take 32 percent of the shares. The next largest owner is Denmark, and French-Dutch Air France-KLM will own 19.9 percent. Lind Invest’s share is 8.6 percent.

The remaining 13.6 percent is distributed among the company’s creditors.

In the summer of last year, SAS asked the American court for protection from its creditors, i.e. the initiation of the chapter 11 procedure, so to speak. The court approved the company’s plans to acquire new owners.

SAS has been in trouble for a long time and the problems escalated even more during the corona years. Capital investment fund Apollo Global Management kept the company afloat when bankruptcy threatened.

The Swedish government made it clear earlier that it does not intend to participate in rescuing the airline or increase its ownership stake.

“The investment we have agreed is an important milestone in our SAS Forward plan and shows that our new investors believe in SAS and our conditions to be a pioneer in the aviation industry in the years to come”, envisioned the company’s CEO Anko van der Werf At a press conference in Stockholm.

Recently, small investors have been diligently scrambling for SAS shares on the stock exchanges in Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo. However, the invested money will end up in the pit, because as a result of the merger, the current ordinary shares will become worthless and SAS’s stock exchange listing will end, SAS says in its press release.

The arrangement also includes SAS leaving the airport point system Star Alliance.