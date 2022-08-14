Airlines | SAS agreed on a rescue package of almost 700 million euros

The largest airline in the Nordic countries, SAS, has signed a contract for a rescue package. Set needs financing to avoid bankruptcy.

Nordic the largest airline SAS says that it has signed an agreement on a financing package of 700 million dollars, or about 682 million euros, in order to avoid bankruptcy.

The company signed an agreement with Apollo Global Management.

SAS employees were on strike for a couple of weeks in the summer, which made the company’s situation difficult.

SAS has already filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in July. It expects to complete the so-called Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection operation in 9 to 12 months.

The court’s approval for the USD 700 million financing is expected by the end of September.

SAS has said that the industrial action has cost it more than 145 million dollars, or about 141 million euros. SAS canceled around 3,700 flights during the strike.

SAS was losing money even before the coronavirus pandemic due to increasing competition from low-cost airlines. The company has said it needs to cut costs further and raise more capital to survive.