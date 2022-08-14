Sunday, August 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Airlines | SAS agreed on a rescue package of almost 700 million euros

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2022
in World Europe
0

The largest airline in the Nordic countries, SAS, has signed a contract for a rescue package. Set needs financing to avoid bankruptcy.

Nordic the largest airline SAS says that it has signed an agreement on a financing package of 700 million dollars, or about 682 million euros, in order to avoid bankruptcy.

The company signed an agreement with Apollo Global Management.

SAS employees were on strike for a couple of weeks in the summer, which made the company’s situation difficult.

SAS has already filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in July. It expects to complete the so-called Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection operation in 9 to 12 months.

Read more: An agreement was reached in the SAS pilot strike, the next challenge is obtaining funding

The court’s approval for the USD 700 million financing is expected by the end of September.

SAS has said that the industrial action has cost it more than 145 million dollars, or about 141 million euros. SAS canceled around 3,700 flights during the strike.

See also  Interest Bank of Finland: The average interest rate on new mortgages has risen sharply

SAS was losing money even before the coronavirus pandemic due to increasing competition from low-cost airlines. The company has said it needs to cut costs further and raise more capital to survive.

#Airlines #SAS #agreed #rescue #package #million #euros

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ghost of Tsushima movie will be "a complete Japanese cast, in Japanese"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.