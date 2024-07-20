Airports around the world were packed with passengers on Friday after dozens of flights were cancelled, while operators struggled to continue operations after a flawed update to a cybersecurity software from the US group CrowdStrike caused a global outage when it was downloaded to Microsoft Windows operating systems.

Several U.S. airlines and airports across Asia reported beginning to resume operations, with check-in services returning in Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Singapore’s Changi Airport as of Saturday afternoon.

“Passenger check-in systems have returned to normal (at Thailand’s five major airports). There are no longer queues like we saw yesterday,” Airports of Thailand chief Kirati Kitamanuat told reporters at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport.

Microsoft said the issue began at 19:99 GMT on Thursday and affected CrowdStrike Falcon users.

CrowdStrike said it had released software to fix the problem, and its president, George Kurz, told CNBC he wanted to “personally apologize to every organization, every group, every person that was affected.”

She added that it would take a few days for the situation to return to normal.

The White House announced in a statement that US President Joe Biden’s team is in contact with CrowdStrike and those affected by the glitch and “stands ready to provide assistance as needed.”

“Our information indicates that flights have resumed across the country, despite some congestion,” a senior US administration official said.

Reports from the Netherlands and Britain suggest that health services may have been affected by the unrest, meaning the full extent of the damage may not yet be known.

Media outlets were also affected, with Britain’s Sky News saying the glitch had halted its news broadcasts on Friday morning, while Australia’s ABC reported major difficulties.

Australian authorities have warned of increased fraud and phishing attempts following the outage, including from people offering to help reboot computers and asking for personal information or credit card details.

Banks in Kenya and Ukraine reported problems with their digital services, while some mobile phone companies and customer services at a number of institutions were disrupted.

“The scale of this outage is unprecedented and will undoubtedly go down in history,” said Jonad Ali, a cybersecurity expert at Britain’s Institution of Engineering and Technology, adding that the last incident close to this scale was in 2017.