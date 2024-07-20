CDMX.- Mexico City International Airport (AICM) reported on Friday afternoon that airline systems have been restored after being affected by failures in Microsoft services internationally.

The airport terminal noted that as of 5:00 p.m., it had recorded 27 cancelled flights, which will be rescheduled by the airlines, as well as 230 delays of minutes or hours.

According to information provided by AICM, 522 actual takeoff and landing operations have been carried out as of 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

“Airlines have reported that their systems have been restored and that the impacts are due to repercussions. So far, the rain has not affected the area, due to its low rainfall,” said AICM.

Viva Aerobus said its systems have been restored, following the interruption of reservation and documentation operations due to the global failure of security services provided by CrowdStrike to Microsoft systems.

“This situation has been resolved, allowing us to re-establish our reservation and documentation services. We will continue to work over the next few hours to ensure that our operations return to normal tomorrow,” he said.

The airline, which operates an average of 400 flights a day, said it is still in communication with its passengers who were affected by the cancellation of more than 30 flights to the United States.

“Likewise, ticket sales online, through the mobile app, call center, Viva Tiendas and at counters have been successfully reestablished, so our passengers can now book new trips and make adjustments to their current reservations, if necessary,” he said.

So far, Volaris has not reported an update of its systems, however, on its official website it reported that it had 16 flights canceled, mainly to destinations in the United States such as Miami, Phoenix, San Antonio, Las Vegas, among others.

The agency said it will send via email the protection options applicable to travelers, such as an electronic voucher for 125 percent of their purchase; a flight change at no cost plus a voucher for the additional 25 percent and a refund for the total amount of their purchase.

Meanwhile, Cancun International Airport reported that as of 5:00 p.m. it had recorded 26 cancellations, 12 arrivals and 14 departures from Aeromexico, Delta Airlines, Frontier, Spirit, Sun Country, United Airlines and Viva Aerobus.

As well as 187 delays, 100 arrivals and 87 departures of airlines such as American Airlines, Air Canada, Air France, Aeroméxico, Alaska, Copa, Delta Airlines, Evelope, Jet Air, Magnicharter, Sun Country, Southwest, Thomson, United Airlines, Viva Aerobús, Volaris.

For today alone, Cancun International Airport has a total of 516 operations scheduled, of which 258 are arrivals (157 international and 101 domestic) and 258 departures (158 international and 100 domestic).