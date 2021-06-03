The United Kingdom’s decision to keep Spain on its ‘Amber’ list and maintain restrictions on British tourists, has put more than 630,000 airline seats at risk in June and the Balearic Islands is the worst affected, with almost 200,000 seats.

Mabrian Technologies has made a comparative study of scheduled airline seats in 2019 and 2021 and according to its report, the airlines scheduled 660,117 seats to the Island in June 2019, which means 460,117 or 69.70% has been lost in two years.

The forecast affects the importance of the tourist emitting market in the United Kingdom and the negative impact of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision not to include the Balearic Islands on the UK’s ‘Green’ list.