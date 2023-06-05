AFPi

06/05/2023 – 4:31 am

Airlines expect to transport 4.35 billion passengers worldwide this year, close to the record 4.54 billion in 2019, before the covid-19 pandemic, announced this Monday (5) the International Air Transport Association. (IATA), meeting for the general meeting in Istanbul.

The vigorous resumption of air traffic, stimulated, among other factors, by the reopening of China, will mean the return to positive results for airlines, which should register profits of 9.8 billion dollars (48.5 billion reais), or that is, double what was projected until now by IATA.

The companies also halved the loss estimate for 2022, to 3.6 billion dollars (17.8 billion reais).

Global airline revenues are expected to reach US$803 billion, close to US$838 billion in 2019, according to IATA, which revised and increased the previous forecast, released in December (779 billion).

Although the operating margin of the industry remains reduced this year, at 1.2% according to IATA, the profits, the first since the beginning of the pandemic, represent a considerable advance in comparison with 42 billion dollars of losses of 2021 and the collapse of 2020 ($137.7 billion).

Profits will not be recorded in all regions this year, warns the association. North American, European and Middle East companies should have positive results, with 11.5 billion, 5.1 billion and 2 billion dollars respectively.

But companies in Asia-Pacific (-6.9 billion dollars), Latin America (-1.4 billion) and Africa (-500 million) will remain loss-making in 2023.

“Airline financial performances are better than expected. Stronger profitability is spurred by several positives: China ended COVID-19-related restrictions ahead of schedule. Freight revenues are still higher than before the pandemic, although this is not the case in terms of volume. And costs are starting to drop. Kerosene prices, which remain high, contracted in the first half,” said Willie Walsh, IATA Director General.























