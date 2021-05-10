Girona airport runway. aena

The airlines have taken up arms against Aena’s intention to increase airport charges by 5.5% in the next five years. And it’s not just a formal complaint. Representatives of the different airline associations, both national and international, are holding political meetings with the Government and the opposition to try to stop this proposal, and for the Council of Ministers to reverse or, at least, moderate that rise that It occurs just when commercial aviation is going through the greatest crisis in history due to the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, according to sources in the sector.

The companies trust that the proposal for the Airport Regulation Document (DORA II) 2022-2026 made by the airport manager, once it passes the process of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Transport (DGAC), which usually gives Green light to the documents that Aena prepares with hardly any retouching (not in vain, the State owns 51% of the manager through Enaire, dependent on the same department), has a tough reply from the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC). And they hope, ultimately, that the Government will be receptive to their demands and lower the rise when the document reaches the Council of Ministers, expected in September.

More information

Contacts are not limited to members of the Executive. The air lobby has also held meetings with representatives of the opposition. In fact, the Popular Party will defend tomorrow, Tuesday, in the Commission of Industry, Commerce and Tourism of the Congress a Proposition No of Law (NLP) relative to the competitive repositioning of Destination Spain, which includes a large part of the demands of the sector.

Among them, the freezing of airport charges including a system of bonuses or discounts of 25% onwards depending on the passengers transported or the opening of routes, and the subsidy by the State of the costs of covid prevention measures -19, health control and security that Aena also wants to charge the airlines.

4% discount

To warm the mood, the International Transport Association (IATA), which groups 290 airlines from around the world, issued a harsh warning this Friday, in an unusual statement – since it expressly referred to a country when his statements usually deal with the entire sector – in which he described the rise of Aena as “irresponsible”. Instead of the rate hike proposed by the airport manager, the IATA demands a 4% reduction, and that Aena’s intention to recover lost revenue in 2020 and this start of 2021 due to the effect of the pandemic through an additional charge “for services that were never offered or that the airlines could not access.”

“The aviation industry is in crisis. Everyone needs to cut costs and improve efficiency to repair the damage caused by the COVID-19 crisis. After analyzing Aena’s situation, the airlines believe that the airport operator could reduce its rates by 4%. So proposing to pass the burden of economic recovery onto clients with a 5.5% increase is nothing short of irresponsible. The DGAC should immediately reject the request and instruct Aena to work with the airlines on a mutually agreed recovery plan, ”said Willie Walsh, IATA Director General.

For the association, Aena can easily finance short-term losses without increasing costs for its clients with an excellent credit rating to access financing, and recalled the dividends distributed in recent years. “Its shareholders were well rewarded and now they must share part of the impact of the crisis. And, like the rest of the industry, it must seek operational efficiency in reducing costs, which, on the other hand, are not the cheapest in Europe, “said Walsh.

Sharp drop in demand

The association affirms that the increase in rates endangers the recovery of tourism and the sector. Passenger demand plummeted 76% in 2020 and is not expected to fully recover until 2024. The number of destinations with direct links to Spain fell from 1,800 (in 2019) to 234 (in 2020). IATA also recalls that more than 1.1 million jobs have been lost or put at risk in Spain and that more than 60 billion euros of GDP have evaporated. The contribution of travel and tourism to the Spanish economy was reduced from 12% to 4%.

Just a few hours later, Luis Gallego, Walsh’s successor at the head of the IAG group – of which Iberia is a part -, described the alleged tariff increase at airports for the next five years as “nonsense”, because the sector “has been without income and this is a time to rebuild together ”. From his point of view, any upward adjustment in the prices paid by airlines is “a serious mistake” that will hinder the recovery of mobility. “If Spain wants to be competitive it is a mistake to raise rates in a key sector.”

The airport manager Aena defends its proposal that concentrates the rise at the end of the five-year period when air traffic has predictably recovered, and ensures “the recovery of traffic and tourism” from a containment of costs and investment, after registering strong losses. In addition, the company chaired by Maurici Lucena insists that the rates are among the lowest in Europe.