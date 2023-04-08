Rosaviatsiya offered airlines to change routes due to volcanic eruption in Kamchatka

Russian and international airlines were offered to change routes due to the danger that the Bezymyanny volcano eruption in Kamchatka on April 7 created for aircraft. This was reported in Telegram-channel Rosaviatsia.

It is noted that the height of the ash emission was up to 12 kilometers, and he was assigned the maximum level of danger on the scale of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The ash cloud was moving southeast of Kamchatka, so the Federal Air Transport Agency informed the airlines of the danger and offered to use safer routes through Russian territory.

The agency also said that Russian air traffic services authorities ensured the safe passage of 23 aircraft from China, India and other South Asian countries en route to North America and back. “The Russian Federation has ensured the safety of flights of 12 foreign airlines,” the Federal Air Transport Agency said, adding that this includes Air India, Cathay Pacific and China Southern.

On April 7, the regional branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the Bezymyanny volcano threw out ash three times a day, which reached a height of 5.5 thousand meters. The volcano is located in the central part of the Klyuchevskaya group of volcanoes, 40 kilometers from the village of Klyuchi and 350 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Its height reaches almost three kilometers.