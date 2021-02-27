Airlines Norwegian acquires its Boeing 737 Max

The aircraft model, which had been involved in two devastating plane crashes, recently escaped the flight ban and was allowed to return to European traffic.

The economic crisis Norwegian low-cost airline gets rid of its Boeing 737 Max planes, says Norwegian financial news site E24.no.

CFO of the company Geir Karlsen says Orix Aviation, an airline broker, has been tasked with acquiring new lessees or owners for aircraft already received by Norwegian.

The company had originally ordered 100 aircraft of that model from Boeing before the plane crash and the interest rate crisis, of which it had time to receive 18. The airline and the aircraft manufacturer are still in dispute over the cancellation of the order in court.

Last week, Norwegian reached an agreement with aircraft manufacturer Airbus to cancel the order for 88 new aircraft.

Norwegian is currently undergoing a corporate restructuring and plans to leave the company with 53 aircraft, which are Boeing’s older 737-800 models.

Norwegian’s end of the year was weak, with air traffic restrictions imposed by the corona still restricting air traffic. The net loss was NOK 16.6 billion (EUR 1.6 billion). The result for the quarter was the worst ever in the company’s history.

Norwegian’s loss is big too Compared to Finnair. Finnair’s comparable operating result was a loss of EUR 595.3 million last year, while in 2019 the company made a profit of EUR 162.8 million.