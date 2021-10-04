Airlines from all over the world agreed on Monday that they will be climate neutral by 2050. The companies took the initiative for ‘net zero’ CO 2 emissions at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual meeting in Boston. Net zero means flying as emission-free as possible and buying off the leftovers through compensation programs, such as planting trees.

The IATA represents 290 airlines that accounted for 82 percent of global air traffic before the pandemic.

The climate goal is “daring,” said IATA leader Willie Walsh, but also “a necessity” that “will ensure the freedom to fly for future generations.” In February 2021, European airlines had already agreed that they want to be climate neutral by 2050. Now IATA is also committing itself to the climate goals as included in the Paris Agreement (2015). Aviation and shipping were not mentioned in the Paris Agreement. New, cleaner aircraft, more sustainable fuels and more efficient flying without detours are some of the measures taken by the airlines.

Chinese climate goals

Aviation has been under fire for some time to do more against the pollution caused by flying. Flying is estimated to account for 2 to 3 percent of global CO 2 emissions. Environmental organizations also draw attention to other harmful substances that are released by flying. Twelve years ago, IATA promised the CO 2 to reduce airline emissions by half by 2050 compared to 2005.

The objections of Chinese airlines during the annual meeting in Boston were remarkable. While resolutions were usually adopted by (almost) unanimous votes during IATA meetings, China Eastern Airlines, shareholder of Air France-KLM, and China Southern, among others, criticized the proposal. The Chinese airlines stressed that the 2050 target is not in line with the Chinese government’s climate targets; that strives for CO 2 -neutrality in 2060.