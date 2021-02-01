Airlines Low-cost airline Ryanair expects to make a billion loss this fiscal year

1.2. 12:34

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair estimates that its loss for the financial year will amount to almost € 1 billion. The result for the financial year ending in late March collapsed as a result of the interest rate crisis, when travel stopped like a wall.

According to the company, coming is the most difficult year in its 35-year history. In October-December last year, the company incurred losses of EUR 306 million. A year earlier, the profit was 88 million euros.

The number of passengers for the period will be between 26 and 30 million, when the company estimates that 155 million people will fly before the corona during the financial year.

However, Ryanair believes that when the interest rate crisis falls behind, new opportunities will arise for the company, as the crisis will turmoil the European air transport market.

“We expect intra-European capacity to shrink significantly in the coming years, which will create growth opportunities for Ryanair.”

Ryanair says it intends to return its offer to its previous level as soon as the coronavirus is brought under control. At the same time, it urged EU countries to speed up vaccinations.

“Britain’s vaccination program is on track to reach the goal of vaccinating almost half of the population by the end of March. The EU must now get off the slow start of its vaccination program and reach Britain, ”the company said.