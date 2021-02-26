Airlines Low-cost airline Norwegian made huge losses – according to the company, the restructuring process is progressing as planned

Norwegian’s net loss was NOK 16.6 billion, or EUR 1.6 billion.

Low cost airline Norwegian ran poorly as expected as travel restrictions imposed by the corona continued to restrict air traffic. The net loss was NOK 16.6 billion (EUR 1.6 billion).

Norwegian’s loss is also large compared to Finnair, for example. Finnair’s comparable operating result was a loss of EUR 595.3 million last year, while in 2019 the company made a profit of EUR 162.8 million.

The company operated an average of 15 aircraft from its entire fleet of 131 aircraft. Norwegian focused on flying domestic routes in Norway. There were 92 percent fewer passengers than in October-December 2019.

Norwegian is in the process of corporate restructuring, and the company says the process is progressing as planned.