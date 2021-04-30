Airlines are cashing in on the need for British tourists to submit negative PCR tests when they travel to Spain and other European countries.

Jet2, easyJet, TUI, Ryanair and BA are just some of the carriers offering cheap PCRs.

EasyJet has struck a deal with Randox Health and is offering home testing kits for £ 60. You can find out more at easyjet.com.

Jet2 has teamed up with some third party providers to offer discounted tests from £ 75. You can get the cheaper tests through the ‘Manage My Booking’ section at jet2.com.

Ryanair is also worked with Randox Health and is offering pre-departure and post-holiday home testing kits for £ 60 at ryanair.com.

TUI has teamed up with Screen4 and Randox. The Screen4 testing kits cost £ 70 each and the Randox tests cost £ 84, log on to tui.co.uk for more details.

Virgin atlantic doesn’t offer specific PCRs but there’s a list of recommended suppliers at virginatlantic.com.

British Airways has a number of pre-departure PCR tests as well as antigen testing kits that you can take on holiday. The Randox tests cost £ 60, CityDoc tests are £ 80, post holiday testing kits are £ 170 and Halo tests are £ 89. Get all the details at ba.com.

Thomas cook is working with Randox and offering PCR tests for £ 60, log on to thomascook.com for all the details.

A negative PCR test is mandatory for tourists arriving in Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands, so the cheaper they are the better for tourists and for the Balearic Tourism Sector.