The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects the net profits of the airline industry to reach $23.3 billion (€21.5 billion) in 2023 and rise to $25.7 billion (€23.8 billion). ) in 2024, leaving behind three years of losses due to the impact of the covid-19 crisis, according to the annual report presented this Wednesday in Geneva. Airlines thus emerge from three dark years, with record losses in 2020 of $137 billion; 42,000 million, in 2021 and 6,900 million red numbers, in 2022. But they are still far from pre-pandemic levels, when they reached a record profit of 29,300 million dollars (27,160 million euros) in 2019.

According to the forecasts of the association, which brings together most of the world’s airlines, total revenues in 2024 are expected to grow by 7.6% year-on-year to reach the record figure of 964,000 million dollars (893,000 million euros), while that the growth in expenses will be slightly lower, 6.9%, for a total of 914,000 million dollars (846,000 million euros).

The number of passengers will reach 4.7 billion in 2024, also marking an all-time high that exceeds the pre-pandemic level of 4.5 billion recorded in 2019. The number of flights will rise to 40.1 million (38.9 million in 2019). However, Due to the increase in costs and other structural factors, this maximum in revenue and travelers will not translate into record results for the companies due to the narrowing of margins (2.7% of revenue). However, the profits reported this Wednesday are well above the forecasts that IATA itself gave last summer, when it predicted a profit of $9.8 billion by 2023.

“Given the large losses of recent years, the net profit of $25.7 billion expected by 2024 is a tribute to the resilience of aviation,” highlighted IATA Director General Willie Walsh. According to Walsh, the speed of recovery has been extraordinary, despite the fact that the pandemic has cost aviation about four years of growth. “From 2024 onwards, the outlook indicates that we can expect more normal growth patterns for both passengers and cargo,” although the expected net profit margin of 2.7% is “well below what we expect.” investors from almost any other sector would accept.” “Airlines will always compete fiercely for their customers, but they remain too burdened by burdensome regulation, fragmentation, high infrastructure costs and a supply chain populated by oligopolies,” lamented Walsh.

Passenger revenue is expected to reach $717 billion in 2024, up 12% from $642 billion in 2023. Revenue growth measured in passenger kilometers (RPK) will be 9.8% year-on-year next year , more than double the pre-pandemic growth trend. High travel demand, coupled with limited capacity due to persistent device supply chain issues, continues to create supply and demand conditions that support performance growth.

Optimistic outlook

Reflecting strict supply and demand conditions, efficiency levels are high and load factor is estimated to reach 82.6% in 2024, slightly better than in 2023 (82%) and the same as in 2019. IATA passenger survey data from November 2023 supports the optimistic outlook. A third of travelers surveyed say they travel more than before the pandemic. About 49% indicate that their travel habits are now similar to those before the pandemic. Only 18% said they traveled less. Looking ahead, 44% say they will travel more in the next 12 months than in the previous 12 months. Only 7% say they will travel less and 48% expect to maintain similar travel levels in the next 12 months as the previous 12 months.

For cargo, revenue is expected to fall to $111 billion in 2024, well below the extraordinary peak of $210 billion in 2021, but above 2019 revenue of $101 billion. . Yields will continue to be negatively impacted by continued growth in cabin capacity (related to strong growth on the passenger side of the business) while international trade stagnates.

The forecast for the fuel price is $113.8 per barrel (jet) in 2024, which will translate into a total fuel bill of $281 billion. It represents 31% of all operating costs. Industry CO2 emissions in 2024 will reach 939 million tons due to the consumption of 99 billion gallons (374,755 million liters) of fuel.

The aviation industry will increase the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) to reduce its carbon footprint. SAF production could rise to 0.53% of total airline fuel consumption in 2024, adding $2.4 billion to next year’s fuel bill. Additionally, the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) is a global market-based carbon offset mechanism designed to stabilize international aviation emissions. CORSIA-related costs are estimated at $1 billion in 2024.

Risks

IATA considers in its annual report that the profitability of the airline industry is still fragile and could be affected (positively or negatively) by many factors. Among them, global economic evolution. Declining inflation, low unemployment rates and strong travel demand are positive developments. However, economic tensions could arise. In China, for example, slow growth, high youth unemployment and disorder in property markets, if not managed properly, could affect global economic cycles. Similarly, if tolerance for high interest rates weakens and unemployment rises significantly, the strong consumer demand that has supported the recovery could weaken.

The operational impacts of the Ukraine war and the war between Israel and Hamas have been largely limited thanks to diversions due to airspace closures. On the cost side, the conflicts have driven up oil prices, which is affecting airlines globally. An unexpected peace in either or both cases would bring benefits to the industry, but any escalation could produce a radically different global economic scenario from which aviation would not be immune, according to IATA.

The association is particularly concerned about the potential for supply chain issues to continue to impact global trade and business. Airlines have been directly hit by unforeseen maintenance issues on some types of aircraft and engines, as well as delays in the delivery of spare parts and aircraft, limiting capacity expansion and fleet renewal. Both Airbus and Boeing, the world’s two largest manufacturers, have admitted that they do not have the capacity to meet all orders.

