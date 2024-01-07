Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft were grounded worldwide on Sunday after a panel from an Alaska Airlines Boeing flew off after takeoff on Friday, leaving a hole in the wall of the aircraft. International news agencies report this. European airlines can continue flying as usual, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has announced. let them know.

By the American aviation authority FAA all Boeings of this type that are in the United States or belong to a US airline must be inspected before they can continue flying. United Airlines then grounded 79 aircraft, reports BBC, and Turkish Airlines, Aeromexico and the Panamanian company Copa Airlines also stopped flying their Boeings of this type. A total of 171 aircraft are involved worldwide, of the total 218 delivered, according to French news agency AFP. The inspection takes about four to eight hours by plane.

Other specifications

According to EASA, none of the European member airlines uses “this version of the 737-9.” However, Boeing 737 MAX 9s do fly in Europe, but they have slightly different specifications, a Corendon spokeswoman told ANP. According to her, Boeing has therefore informed Corendon that their two aircraft of this type can continue flying.

The Alaska Airline-Boeing took off from Portland, Oregon on Friday, en route to California. After a wall panel flew away at an altitude of almost 5,000 meters, the aircraft requested an emergency landing. Photos show that it is a panel that can be used for an optional extra emergency exit, which left a hole in the shape of a door. The plane eventually landed safely at Portland with 171 passengers and six crew members on board.

This photo shows the hole in the wall of the Boeing.

Photo The Oregonian via AP