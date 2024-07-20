AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/20/2024 – 9:08

Airlines gradually resumed services on Saturday (20), a day after an unprecedented cyber failure that caused scenes of chaos at airports and also affected hospitals, railways and financial companies around the world.

The outage occurred due to an incorrect update of an antivirus program from American cybersecurity group CrowdStrike Falcon on Microsoft’s Windows operating systems.

The blackout canceled flights at several airports, where hundreds of passengers crowded terminals as they waited to find out whether they could travel.

Several U.S. airlines have reported that they have resumed operations. On Friday, at least three states experienced disruptions to their emergency services and at least 2,400 flights across the country were canceled.

“According to our information, flights have resumed across the country, but there is still congestion,” a government official said at a press conference.

In Asia, airports in Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand have announced the reestablishment of their billing services.

Operations have also returned to normal at airports in India, Indonesia and Singapore. Beijing’s airports were not affected, Chinese state television reported.

“I would like to personally apologize to all the organizations, groups and individuals who were impacted by this outage,” CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz told CNBC.

The company ruled out a cyber attack or a computer security issue. The flaw, which is being fixed, did not affect Mac and Linux users.

Major airports across Europe – including Berlin, which suspended all flights on Friday – said plane departures and arrivals had resumed.

In Mexico, airlines appeared to continue to struggle, with airports in Guadalajara and Monterrey asking travelers to arrive several hours in advance.

Some “residual issues” causing delays also persist in Sydney, Australia, and “five flights” operated by low-cost carrier Jetstar in Japan will remain affected on Saturday.

CrowdStrike said it could take a few days for the situation to return to normal.

– “It is unprecedented” –

“The magnitude of this outage is unprecedented and will undoubtedly go down in history,” said cybersecurity expert Junade Ali. The last outage he said had similar consequences was in 2017.

The faulty update occurred on Thursday at around 7pm GMT (4pm Brasília time), according to Microsoft.

“It’s one of the rare occasions where security software is the cause of such a major outage,” said Kayssar Daher, a cybersecurity expert interviewed by AFP.

The magnitude of the phenomenon is explained by the fact that “Windows is very widespread and so is CrowdStrike,” he added.

Australian authorities have warned of a rise in fraud and identity theft attempts following the cyber outage.

The failure, in addition to causing disruptions at airports, affected the digital services of banks in Kenya and Ukraine.

Mobile phone operators also suffered interruptions and customer service from several companies stopped working.

The outage also impacted the “IT operations” of the Paris Olympics, the event’s organizing committee said a week before the opening ceremony on July 26. However, activities were “resumed as normal” on Friday afternoon, organizers said.

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the failure also “caused cardiac arrest in the auto industry supply chain.”

The global nature of the cyber failure has led some experts to highlight the fact that much of the world relies on a single provider for such diverse services.

“We need to be aware that this type of software can be a common cause of failure in multiple systems at the same time,” said software engineering professor John McDermid of Britain’s University of York.

“We have to design infrastructures that are resilient to these problems,” he added.

The blackout also affected Dutch hospitals, the London Stock Exchange and Britain’s main rail operator.

On the New York Stock Exchange, CrowdStrike closed Friday down 11.10% and Microsoft down 0.74%.

Global stocks fell as a result of the move, and in London and Milan, indexes failed to show their rate of change for much of Friday.

burs-sco/js/sag/jvb/aa