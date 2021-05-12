The aeronautical unions began an offensive to obtain a salary increase with a 40% floor, on account of the 2020 parity that it’s still open with Argentinian airlines and other state agencies linked to aeronautical activity. Last night, one day after the grouping Aeronautical Unions reject “categorically” a proposal of salary recomposition made by Airlines, another union, that of the controllers grouped in ATEPSA, announced force measures for this Friday that will include “delays, interruptions and cancellations” in all national and international flights from 0 am on Friday.

“We are at the gates of an unprecedented conflict caused by the intransigence and lack of sensitivity of the company to the just demands of its employees,” said the general secretary of ATEPSA, Jonatan doino.

The measure of force announced by the Air Navigation Safety and Security Technicians and Employees Association (ATEPSA) apparently has no connection with the joint airline of Aerolineas, since the controllers negotiate their salaries and working conditions with the Argentine Company of Air Navigation Society of the State (EANA SE).

But the guild headed by Jonatan Doino has a close political ties with one of the strong unions in this sector, the Aeronautical Technical Personnel Association (Suitable), which heads Ricardo Cirielli.

Cirielli, in turn, is one of the main leaders of Sindicatos Aeronáuticos Unidos, where four of the five unions that negotiate joint ventures with Aerolineas Argentinas converge. On Monday night, Aeronautical Trade Unions “categorically” rejected an offer of a salary increase made by Aerolineas because it was not related “to projected inflation” for 2021.

Before the pandemic, joint negotiations in Airlines were held between August and September and began to take effect from October. But last year the commercial aviation activity was interrupted for six months, with the planes on the ground until international flights slowly returned, starting in July, and finally in October, cabotage flights were authorized. In this context, the salary discussion was postponed until the beginning of this week.

In the first meeting, this Monday, the aeronautical unions requested a salary recomposition that included not only last year’s inflation, but also inflationary expectations for 2021. According to the calculations of all specialists, including economists consulted by the Central Bank (REM), inflation this year will not drop below a floor of 40%, while many estimate that it could exceed 50%.

In addition to APTA, in United Aeronautical Unions converge the Pilots Association (APLA) who leads Pablo Biró, in addition to the ground personnel unions (APA) and hierarchical (UPSA). The only guild that does not belong to this group is the Air Navigators. (AAA).

Aerolineas Argentinas is, for its part, going through one of the worst moments in its history, marked by important crises such as the unemployment of more than two months that Cirielli himself led 20 years ago, when the company was in the hands of the Spanish State. But now, in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic, the company it is flying at 20% of its capacity and “without reactivation plans”, as admitted last week by its president, Pablo Ceriani, in an internal communication.

Union sources considered that the letter that Ceriani sent to the staff, with a tone far removed from the epic with which he had been encouraging medical flights to Russia and China, was precisely to prepare the ground for the joint that began this week.

“The salary proposals of Aerolineas Argentinas and Intercargo (the ramp company owned by the State) were categorically rejected for not having any relation with the loss of purchasing power registered, nor with the inflation projected for the next months and for not recognizing the salary debt for the previous joint unfinished business, “said the Aeronautical Unions in a statement on Monday night.

However, these groups did not announce measures of force, but limited themselves to asking Aerolineas to “commit to the search for solutions.” But just 24 hours later, the ATEPSA union announced “delays and cancellations” of flights. In this case, against EANA, another state body, as well as Aerolineas and Intercargo. A month ago, a surprise stoppage of the controllers generated delays and cancellations in more than 120 Aerolineas flights. On this occasion, the measure of force is, for the moment, just a warning.