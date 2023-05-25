Airlines | For the German Lufthansa, a 41 percent share of the Italian ITA

German Lufthansa reserves the possibility to increase its share of ITA in the medium term, sources say.

German the airline Lufthansa acquires a 41 percent stake in the Italian airline ITA. Lufthansa said on Thursday that it will invest 325 million euros in the company.

A government source from the Italian government says that Lufthansa reserves the possibility to increase its share of ITA in the medium term.

The Lufthansa Group also includes Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines.