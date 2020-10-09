Airlines Finnair’s new incentive scheme will reward in three years if employees are now flexible – cabin crew not covered

The new incentive program now includes, for example, office workers, pilots and management. The reward will be available in three years if you now agree to the austerity measures and the company gets on its feet.

Carrier Finnair has announced an incentive scheme for the company’s personnel, which will start this year and end in 2023.

In practice, Finnair will reward its employees three years from now if they are now flexible in their interests and if the company’s business recovers in the coming years in line with targets. The reward can be up to approximately two months ’salary and will be paid in the third quarter of 2023.

“The aim of the incentive program is to reward Finnair employees in due course for the work they have done for Finnair’s future. We have set ambitious goals and indicators in the company’s interest for the program. They are also in the interests of our shareholders, ”says Finnair’s Chairman of the Board Jouko Karvinen says in a press release.

As Finnair’s Director of Communications in November Days Tallqvist says the incentive program involves pilots, company management and senior staff, such as HR, IT and Communications. The metrics for the new management incentive plan are the same as for the employee incentive plan.

The incentive program currently covers approximately 2,000 employees. Finnair has about 6,200 employees in Finland.

Cabin crew, ie flight attendants and stewards, are not covered by the incentive scheme. However, according to Tallqvist, it can still be joined on the same terms as the others.

“The program includes those employee groups with whom we have reached agreements on savings. For example, it has been agreed with senior employees to waive holiday pay for a certain period of time and there are other agreements related to the salary structure. ”

In addition, the company will not pay variable components of salary to senior management in 2020–2022.

Size air traffic and also Finnair have suffered significantly from the Korona period. Almost every Finnair employee has been laid off during the Korona period. Finnair began co-operation negotiations at the end of August, which are not over yet. According to Tallqvist, negotiations will continue next week.

“After all, this is a big issue when it comes to cutting a thousand jobs,” Tallqvist says.

“Finnair has found itself in an extremely difficult situation due to the corona. It has to make even painful decisions to cope with the ongoing crisis, which is reshaping our field of operation, ”says Karvinen.