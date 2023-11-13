Rasha Tabila (Abu Dhabi)

Today, the operations of the 28 airlines move to the new passenger terminal “A” at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

All Etihad Airways flights will depart today from the new passenger terminal, after selected Etihad Airways flights departed from the new terminal on November 9.

“Arabia Abu Dhabi”, the first low-cost airline based in Abu Dhabi, announced the transfer of its operational operations to Terminal “A” at the new Abu Dhabi International Airport, starting today, Tuesday, November 14.

Regarding the transfer of operations of local and international airlines, which took place in 3 stages, the first stage began on the 1st of November with the transfer of about 16 airline companies, including “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi”, Air India, Pegasus Airlines, and others, while the second stage began on the 9th. November, where Etihad Airways moved selected flights, while the third phase includes 12 airlines, including the rest of the flights of Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Saudi Airlines, EgyptAir, Royal Jordanian, and Gulf Air. », «Qatar Airways», Turkish Airlines, Air France, Middle East Airlines and others, which are transferring their operations today.

Passenger Terminal A, which began its operations on November 1, is considered one of the largest airport terminals in the world, and will contribute to consolidating Abu Dhabi’s global position as a center for tourism and trade exchange, and will double the current capacity of the airport, to be able to handle approximately 45 million passengers. Approximately annually, with an average of 11 thousand passengers per hour, the size of the new building is three times the size of the previous building, and flights covering 117 destinations around the world will depart from it, and the number of flights to and from Abu Dhabi will increase, enhancing its position as a destination for travel, business and entertainment.