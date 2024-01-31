Vedomosti: Russian spark plugs for Superjet last less than imported ones

Russian spark plugs for Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft work several times less than imported ones. For the short service life of domestic parts complained Vedomosti newspaper sources in airlines.

The candles supplied by the American Unison Industries before the start of the Russian special operation withstood 1000 hours of operation. Import-substituted parts for SaM146 engines, which are produced by the Ufa Aggregate Production Association (UAPO, a Rostec enterprise), last only 100 hours before replacement. As industry representatives note, parts can work harder, but they must follow the manufacturer's recommendations.

Related materials:

“This does not mean that candles cannot last longer. In aviation, it is normal to release a product to the market with a minimum resource in order to confirm it during operation and gradually increase it,” noted a source close to Rostec and its subsidiary.

The initially low resource of candles forces carriers to spend more on their purchase. Thus, Rossiya Airlines, which has 78 SSJ100 aircraft in its fleet, plans to spend about 900 million rubles (approximately 11.5 million per aircraft) on these spare parts during the year. In total, Russian carriers operate about 160 SSJ100s.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has confirmed plans to build more than 600 “fully domestic” aircraft over the next six years. To achieve this goal, the government approved a comprehensive program to increase the production of aircraft, engines and instruments. They plan to attract more than 280 billion rubles “on a repayable basis” from the National Welfare Fund (NWF) to expand production.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance proposed weakening control over the expenditure of funds from the National Welfare Fund (NWF) of Russia to finance the production of domestic aircraft. The government has decided to simplify the scheme, due to which funds will be transferred into securities in tranches. The state company will be able to receive each new tranche only after it has spent the previously allocated money in full.