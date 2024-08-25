Beirut, Tel Aviv (Al-Ittihad, Agencies)

Several foreign airlines canceled their flights to Lebanon and Israel yesterday, with 52 flights canceled and hundreds of others delayed and postponed to Ben Gurion Airport. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority said: “10 foreign airlines have canceled their operations in Israel, including Air France and Transavia.” It added that “52 flights have been canceled entirely, and hundreds of others have been postponed and delayed, in addition to dozens of flights that have been canceled in recent weeks.”

Since late June, 20 international airlines have cancelled flights to Israel, amid growing fears of a full-scale regional war.

In turn, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in Lebanon announced yesterday that Beirut International Airport is operating normally, with some flights postponed, due to the escalation in the south of the country.

In a statement published by the official Lebanese agency, the directorate said: “There is no truth to what is being circulated about the cancellation of all flights to and from Rafic Hariri International Airport,” explaining that some flights have been postponed, stressing that the airport is operating normally. Earlier yesterday, Royal Jordanian Airlines announced the suspension of its flights to and from the Lebanese capital, Beirut, due to the escalation.