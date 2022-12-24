The flight tracking website FlightAware stated that this came in the wake of the cancellation of nearly 2,700 flights on Thursday, while just over a thousand flights had already been canceled on Saturday.

Amtrak, the rail company, canceled dozens of trains over Christmas, disrupting thousands of holiday travel.

Snowy weather or road accidents have shut down highways in the Midwest, and authorities in parts of Indiana, Michigan, New York and Ohio urged motorists to avoid non-essential travel.

The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded and delayed de-icing flights at a number of US airports because of the winter weather.

On the other hand, strong winds, icy rain and heavy snowfall caused the closure of schools, on Friday, in Canada, cutting off electricity to homes and canceling many flights after a severe winter storm swept across the country, prompting the Canadian authorities to urge citizens to stay in their homes. before the weather gets worse.

About two-thirds of Canadians are expected to be affected by the storm, said Steve Flesveder, a meteorologist at Environment Canada, as it traverses the country’s two most populous regions, Ontario and Quebec, on its way to the Atlantic.

He said, “Every winter season, we expect storms, but this storm is big,” as he put it.

WestJet Airlines, Canada’s second largest airline, pre-emptively canceled all its flights at Toronto, Ottawa and Quebec airports due to inclement weather.

Canada’s largest carrier, Air Canada, also warned of delays and cancellations.