Airlines have asked the Ministry of Transport to reduce the vacation for pilots. This is stated in a letter from the President of the Russian Association of Air Transport Operators (AEVT) Vladimir Tasun to Deputy Transport Minister Igor Chalik. Izvestia got acquainted with the document.

Now the annual paid vacation for pilots in Russia is 70 days, of which 42 days is an additional paid vacation. The airlines offered to cancel it and leave only 28 days for rest.

To do this, it is necessary to adopt a government decree that will cancel the outdated order of the USSR Ministry of Civil Aviation No. 50 dated March 13, 1986. This document was developed for the previous generation of domestically produced aircraft, piloting of which required great physical effort and emotional stress, and now the pilot controls modern aircrafts. ships with a high degree of automation

management and improved working conditions, the letter says.

AEVT notes that the current situation in the industry is that “pilots have an unprecedentedly long additional leave, which is granted for working in special conditions.”

In the letter, Vladimir Tasun asks Igor Chalik to initiate work on the preparation of a draft government decree, which will replace the outdated order.

For the first time, Vitaly Savelyev, who was then head of Aeroflot, proposed to the pilots to reduce the additional paid vacation in 2012 (he was appointed Minister of Transport on November 10). But his initiative caused a sharply negative reaction from the representatives of the pilots. Then the president of the Sheremetyevo trade union of flight personnel (SHPLS) Igor Delduzhev told Izvestia that the cancellation of the additional vacation would pose a threat to flight safety, and would also lead to an increase in the number of pilots who would be written off for health reasons.

At the end of January, Izvestia, citing two sources in major airlines, wrote that Aeroflot proposed to reduce the dimensions of baggage carried by 20% – from 203 to 158 cm in the sum of the three sides. The representative of the Ministry of Transport confirmed to the publication that they were discussing the changes in the baggage rules. According to him, the initiative requires additional study with all participants in the air transportation market and public organizations.