Airlines will need to “park” part of the aircraft fleet in the face of an overabundance of carrying capacity in the market. This was stated by the General Director of the airport holding “Airports of the Regions” Yevgeny Chudnovsky during the plenary session of the National Exhibition of Civil Aviation Infrastructure NAIS 2022 on Wednesday, February 9.

“Airlines will (in 2022 — Red.) experience difficulties with the increase in tariffs. And if they do not increase, there will be a sad process. If we see that there are a lot of containers, and the market is going down, colleagues, let’s put the planes on concrete, ”Chudnovsky suggested.

Among the main factors that affect the aviation market today and force carriers to raise prices, Chudnovsky named the rising cost of kerosene and inflationary pressure.

Up to 25% of the aircraft fleet was parked at Aeroflot in the spring and summer of 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, said RBC in April 2021, Group CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov. In 2021, the company decided to use its aircraft for flights to the Russian south.

The cost of passenger flights abroad during the winter period increased by 6-10% due to the weakening of the ruble, follows from the data on the internal exchange rate of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which was analyzed by Izvestia in early February this year. Tariffs on international flights depend on the ruble exchange rate, as carriers have foreign exchange costs.

For three months of currency fluctuations, prices for flights abroad increased by up to 10%, Dmitry Gorin, vice president of the Russian Union of the Travel Industry (PCT) and chairman of the board of directors of the VIP Service holding, confirmed to Izvestia.