The Ministry of Defense asked airlines to book five or six seats on flights in the summer season of 2023 to transport military personnel participating in a special operation to protect Donbass to vacation spots. This is stated in a telegram signed by the deputy head of the Federal Air Transport Agency Vladimir Poteshkin, sent to the heads of organizations in early April (Izvestia has it).

The document specifies that such a reservation will be automatically canceled 12 hours before the departure of the aircraft. The Federal Air Transport Agency asked carriers to send lists of routes on which they can provide such reservations, the document says.

In a separate April telegram, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported on the appeals of military personnel to the Ministry of Transport on ticket sales and airport services. The regulator asked carriers to organize work with the military as a priority. Particular attention should be paid to those with disabilities, as well as to those citizens who are going for treatment or after it.

Airline sources said that carriers are ready to book seats, but are afraid to lose part of the revenue if the military misses flights for some reason. A specific mechanism for booking such seats has not yet been worked out, and a new category of beneficiaries has not been introduced legislatively – participants in the NWO, Iraero Airlines told Izvestia.

