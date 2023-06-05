AFPi

After the shock caused by the pandemic, the world airline industry is recovering spectacularly, with a number of passengers expected for this year almost equal to that registered in 2019 and the return of profits, although companies adopt a cautious tone.

Airlines expect to transport 4.35 billion passengers worldwide this year, close to the record 4.54 billion in 2019, before the covid-19 pandemic, announced this Monday (5) the International Air Transport Association. (IATA), meeting for the general meeting in Istanbul.

The vigorous resumption of air traffic, stimulated, among other factors, by the reopening of China, will mean the return to positive results for airlines, which should register profits of 9.8 billion dollars (48.5 billion reais), or that is, double what was projected until now by IATA.

The companies also halved the loss estimate for 2022, to 3.6 billion dollars (17.8 billion reais).

The global revenue of airlines should reach 803 billion dollars (3.9 trillion reais at the current exchange rate), close to the US$ 838 billion of 2019 (3.3 trillion reais, at the exchange rate at the time), according to IATA, which revised and increased the previous forecast, released in December (US$ 779 billion, 4 trillion reais at the exchange rate at the time).

Although the operating margin of the industry remains reduced this year, at 1.2% according to IATA, the profits, the first since the beginning of the pandemic, represent a considerable advance in comparison with 42 billion dollars (234 billion reais in the quotation of the time) of 2021 losses and the collapse of 2020 (US$ 137.7 billion, 715 billion reais at the time quotation).

However, profits will not be recorded in all regions this year, warns the association. North American, European and Middle East companies should have positive results, with 11.5 billion, 5.1 billion and 2 billion dollars respectively (R$ 56.9 billion, R$ 25.2 billion and R$ 9 .9 billion at the current exchange rate).

But companies in Asia-Pacific (-6.9 billion dollars), Latin America (-1.4 billion) and Africa (-500 million) will remain loss-making in 2023.

“Airline financial performances are better than expected. The stronger profitability is driven by a number of positive factors,” said Willie Walsh, IATA Director General.

– Supply issues –

Among the elements that favor the trend, Walsh points out that “China ended restrictions related to covid-19 ahead of schedule”.

“Freight revenues are still higher than before the pandemic, although this is not the case in terms of volume. And costs are starting to drop. Kerosene prices, which remain high, contracted in the first half,” he added.

In 2023, companies will spend almost US$215 billion (R$1.065 trillion) on fuel, that is, 28% of costs, with an average kerosene price of US$98.5 (R$488) per barrel, according to IATA. In 2022, the price was 135.6 dollars (R$ 672) and forced companies to allocate almost 30% of their expenses, against 24% in 2019.

Walsh tempered his optimism by recalling that, on average, airlines earned just $2.25 per passenger.

In this scenario, “many companies will have difficulties to recover accounts and present sustainable results” to shareholders, warned the executive.

The organization, which brings together nearly 300 companies, responsible for 83% of world air passenger traffic, stated that the sector’s profitability remains “fragile” and may be affected by other factors.

Central banks have raised interest rates to fight inflation while also wanting to avoid a recession. But the risk still exists, insists the association.

“If a recession triggers layoffs, the outlook for the industry could turn negative,” IATA said.

Furthermore, the “war in Ukraine has no consequences on the profitability of most companies”, but the sector would suffer a new geopolitical escalation, the organization highlighted.

Another important issue affecting the sector’s growth is the shortage of raw materials and parts, IATA reported.

Due to interruptions in supply chains, which “aircraft and engine manufacturers cannot resolve”, airlines have problems “maintaining and mobilizing their current fleets”.

