From: Martina Lippl

Airlines and problems with suitcases are one thing. However, a bag causes an airline to worry about a passenger.

Austin – Christmas is travel time. There is traditionally a lot going on at airports around the holidays. Trouble with suitcases is particularly annoying for passengers. An airline thinks about a passenger before departure. The US budget airline posted a photo of his bag online.

The airline notices checked baggage and hopes that the passenger is okay

“Whoever checked this bag in, we hope you have a good Tuesday out there,” writes Southwest Airlines on the X platform. The Texas airline posts a photo. The photo shows a black bag that is obviously being loaded into the machine. The special thing: “Emotional Baggage” can be read in capital letters on the luggage.

Everyone probably carries “emotional baggage” around with them, as can be found in relevant magazines, especially at the turn of the year. The term describes all the problems, traumas from the past and childhood that still affect our lives today. There are numerous tips online to free yourself from emotional baggage and clear out your life of negative things. It's not always enough to clean out your apartment. If the emotional backpack is too heavy, it is important to seek professional help.

“Emotional Baggage” – Airline posts photo of luggage and thinks about the passenger with a wink. © Screenshot Twitter/Southwest Airlines

“This belongs to all of us” – user reacts to luggage photo

The airline's “Emotional Baggage” post apparently hits a nerve. In the comments, one user writes: “This belongs to all of us.” Another says: “Who knows, maybe it's the only way to get rid of it.” Someone really wants to know about the “flyer” where this bag with the inscription is gives. There's even a big kudos to the airline for this funny post. Tears on board, however, rolled down from a pilot on his last flight.

“Emotional baggage” also plays a role for singles

Emotional baggage is no longer a taboo topic for singles when dating. That comes from one YouGov poll on behalf of the dating app Badoo among 1000 singles in the summer. Many people want to keep their quirks secret for as long as possible. 63 percent of singles surveyed in Germany believe that dealing openly with one's own emotional baggage can strengthen a new relationship.

A drama above the clouds recently had a happy ending. Passengers on a plane suddenly find themselves surrounded by acrid smoke. An engine is on fire. (ml)