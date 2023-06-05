Estadão Contenti

The profitability of the airline industry should strengthen in 2023, with the industry reaching a net profit of US$ 9.8 billion and a net profit margin of 1.2%, points out the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which meets this week in Istanbul, Turkey. The amount is more than double the previous forecast, of US$ 4.7 billion, announced in December 2022.

Airline industry operating profits, meanwhile, are forecast to reach $22.4 billion in 2023, much better than the December forecast of an operating profit of $3.2 billion. It’s also more than double the $10.1 billion estimated operating profit for 2022.

IATA’s estimate is that around 4.35 billion people will travel in 2023, which is approaching the 4.54 billion who flew in 2019, before the pandemic.

The association also estimates that cargo volumes will reach 57.8 million tons, still below the 61.5 million tons transported in 2019.
























