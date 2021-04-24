Mallorca has always been a top holiday destination for British tourists, but it really is time to start thinking about incentives to make sure they come back to the Island when the UK International travel restrictions are lifted on May 17.

Several countries are already offering incentives and Greece is definitely pulling out all the stops to attract the Brits.

Aegeanair has launched a ‘kids go free’ initiative for the summer on direct and connecting flights and on Olympic Air flights.

The offer is valid for new bookings made before May 6 for economy and business flights between May 15 and August 31, which ties in perfectly with the school holidays.

To qualify for the Aegean offer, the child must be accompanied by at least one adult on the flight.

For British tourists there’s only one problem, they don’t know yet whether Greece will be on the UK’s ‘Green’ List which doesn’t require quarantine on return, or on the ‘Amber’ List which carries a mandatory 10 day quarantine at home.

Thousands of British tourists return to Mallorca year after year, but the high price of mandatory PCR tests can double the cost of a family holiday, so any incentive that the Balearic Government can drum up is likely to be extremely welcome.