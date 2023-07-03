In recent days, the unusual story of an airline that managed to lose the wheelchair of one of its passengersit is about a 17-year-old boy who suffers from a heart condition and saw his vacation in France cut short.

A teenager and his family got a tremendous surprise at an airport in France, after they easyJet airline lost the wheelchair it was transporting in one of the plane’s holds.

The family trip started on the wrong foot to Michael Clokeafter the workers of this airline in Paris informed him that they could not find his wheelchair, which he needed to walk for heart condition It made him extremely tired.

The young man’s family could not understand what happened at the airport in the city of light, but to make matters worse, the wheelchair never turned up after four long days of searching by easyJet employees.

Day 4 of our saga. Not our chair in pic – but at 7th attempt we at least managed to hire one! So today was easier. And yes EasyJet now messaging and calling. (Haven’t found our chair – yet.) Thanks to all for your ongoing support, without which etc. etc #rightsonflights pic.twitter.com/PeytuyP3hJ — Gillian Cloke 💙 (@gillcloke) June 30, 2023

After losing a crucial part of the team our plans completely derailed See also World Cup 2022 .. What did Messi say about Argentina's fortunes?

gillian clarkthe young man’s mother, indicated to local media in France that when they left Edinburgh (United Kingdom) there was a wheelchair in the plane’s hold, but when landing in Paris it never appeared, so it was a “major impact” on your child’s vacation trip.

“It takes a lot of planning to go on vacation with someone with a disability (…) So we made our plans and then losing a crucial part of the team completely derailed our plans,” said the teenager’s mother.

The most incredible thing about this story is that Cloke’s family he had to look for a borrowed wheelchair so that his son could visit some iconic places in France without having any health complications. In addition, they affirmed that the airline did not solve the problem for them.

Can anyone see the difference..? Yes: in pic no 2, there’s a WHOLE WHEELCHAIR MISSING. lost by @easyJet, in one short flight Edinburgh-Paris. No assistance offered.

Don’t fly EasyJet if anything really depends on your stuff getting there… pic.twitter.com/3gmJngMjTc — Gillian Cloke 💙 (@gillcloke) June 28, 2023

We’re trying not to be ungrateful considering everything else that’s going on here. See also This is how the Winter Olympics will be seen on TV

However, the trip did not turn out as they expected due to this mishap, the loss of the wheelchair caused They failed to visit the Palace of Versailles and their visit to the Louvre art gallery became “a nightmare” because the taxi left the family very far, this caused the young man to be forced to walk a considerable distance.

“We’ve done everything we can, which involves sitting down, the river tour, the buses. It’s beautiful and sunny, it’s Paris and we’re trying not to be ungrateful considering everything else that’s going on here,” he explained.

The mother, who found no help from easyJet, decided to publish his story through social networks, where several comments of support rained down on him for the situation that the company put him through.

On the other hand, the airline decided to break the silence after the complaint that took hold on social networks and explained that they are doing everything possible to find Michael’s wheelchair.

Oh my. Oh my oh my, scary. Still shaking. (But Pete says it’s too early for a stiff drink… 🙄)

Can I just say, I didn’t plan on all this going national – I was just trying to get our chair back so Michael could get more out of his holiday!

Thanks for all the support. pic.twitter.com/E4yGemSz6G — Gillian Cloke 💙 (@gillcloke) July 1, 2023

“We are very sorry that Michael was left without his wheelchair after his recent flight from Edinburgh to Paris. We know how important it is that customers feel confident that items like this will be well cared for when they travel with us, so we are investigating with our ground handling partners in Edinburgh and Paris and the special assistance provider at the airport.” the company explained.

