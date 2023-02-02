American low-cost airline Frontier Airlines is launching a new summer pass, allowing travelers unlimited flights during the country’s summer for a starting price of $399.

Those who purchase the pass will be able to book domestic flights the day before and international flights from 10 days before, between May 2nd and September 30th. The company operates flights to 76 destinations in the United States, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Mexico.

“Everybody loves summer vacation and with the new GoWild! Summer Pass, you can enjoy even more of what you love,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines, said in a statement.

“For people with flexible schedules, this is a great opportunity to have a truly epic summer and more, sunbathing on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities,” he added.