After a post on social media, an airline employee is under investigation. They face imprisonment in Turkey.

The prosecutor’s office in Turkey has launched an investigation into incitement to hatred and hostility and disparagement in a post on social media, the pro-government news agency Demirören Haber Ajansi (DHA) reported on Friday.

Kicked off with aniseed schnapps – now imprisonment in Turkey is imminent

The trigger is a photo on social networks that employees of an airline shared on their accounts. Screenshots circulating in other Turkish media showed a group gathered around a table toasting with glasses of aniseed schnapps. “Special Kadir night. May my God accept it,” the comment on the photo is said to have read.

The so-called Kadir night has a special meaning in Islam. It is believed that verses from the Koran were first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed that night. The night is one of the highlights of the fasting month of Ramadan. For Muslims around the world, it is the holiest night of the year. In most Islamic countries, believers celebrate the Lailat al Quadr on the 27th night of the holy month.

According to the DHA, those affected should also be airline employees. Low-cost airline Pegasus Airlines released a statement on Thursday that it was taking action on a post that “offended religious feelings.” (ml/dpa)