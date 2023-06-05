Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Air travelers are waiting on the tarmac at Mallorca’s Son Sant Joan airport at the end of May (symbolic picture). © UDO GOTTSCHALK/Imago

The airline Marabu is again causing delays. On Thursday, the airline canceled a flight from Mallorca to Munich – without informing the passengers in advance.

Palma de Mallorca – Marabu Airlines was only founded in 2022, and since April the airline has also been offering connections between Mallorca and Munich. However, the start on the most popular holiday island for Germans was bumpy. On Thursday (June 2nd) Marabu canceled a flight without prior notice. The travelers arrived at the gate in Mallorca at boarding time, but there was no sign of the staff. Delays and flight cancellations are apparently not an isolated case with the young airline.

Marabu flight from Munich to Mallorca is canceled without prior notice

Marabu Airlines is a sister company of Condor, which is why the newly founded airline certainly had a leap of faith among some passengers. It’s probably gone now – at least for the passengers who waited in vain at the gate. A flight from Spain to Munich was scheduled to leave at 9:20 a.m. on Thursday. When no Marabu employee showed up at Gate C41 at Palma de Mallorca Airport at the scheduled boarding time of 8:50 a.m., the travelers became restless. “It was clear to me then that something was wrong,” said one of the passengers who had booked Mallorca Newspaper (MZ). Not only the flight cancellation itself was a cause for irritation, but also the lack of information.

While a flight app showed the connection as canceled, the Condor hotline said that new information should be available around 1 p.m. An airport service employee said loudly to the approximately 200 waiting passengers MZ around 9.45 a.m. a consumption voucher worth seven euros was handed out. On the other hand, an employee of the airline did not show up throughout the morning. At the request of the airline, the airline informed Majorca newspaper announced that the connection had been “cancelled due to insufficient aircraft capacity” and that the guests concerned would be rebooked on flights of other airlines in the near future. According to a Marabu company spokesman, those affected could claim compensation and reimbursement [email protected] assert.

Passengers stranded on Mallorca: Not the first incident involving Marabu Airlines

Marabu is based in Estonia, the flight bases are in Munich and Hamburg. From there, the Condor sister company currently flies to almost twenty destinations in Greece, Croatia, Sardinia, Portugal and Spain. Tickets are sold through Condor, with the booking showing that Marabu is operating the flight. Since the airline’s short existence, there have always been numerous delays on flights – the problems began after just a few days. The initially only Marabu aircraft, the Airbus A320neo, failed six days after the start of operations due to a technical defect on Lanzarote. The passengers stranded there could, according to information from the industry service airtelegraph start their journey only two days later with chartered replacement aircraft.

Numerous other flight connections – for example from Munich to Greece – were also affected by delays, and the airline did not always sufficiently inform its passengers in these cases either. In one case, a plane was supposed to take off from Munich to Corfu, but the departure was repeatedly postponed. A spokesman for the airline said the planes were made available too late Picture-Newspaper with. After 18 hours, a replacement plane was finally ready, but it had too few seats and not all guests could fly. The travelers were apparently so upset that there was a riot and the police had to intervene. On the Pentecost weekend of 2023, several flights were again delayed for several hours and in one case even for several days.

Flight from Mallorca to Munich: Criticism of Marabu Airlines also comes from trade unions

However, criticism of the airline also came from trade unions. They suspected an attempt to circumvent workers’ rights behind the construct of an Estonian airline with flight bases in Germany. However, other voices assume that this legal form was created so that Condor can serve the high demand in the German market. In 2021, the British asset manager Attestor took over the majority of the shares in Condor and founded Marabu Arilines a year later. Industry service information Tourism News According to April, the airline announced that it would increase its fleet to seven aircraft.