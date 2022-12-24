In recent years, companies have sought to differentiate themselves in order to attract more passengers, with some offering lower prices if the passenger agrees to stand up during the trip, for example, or seeking to win over customers through service, punctuality, good service, among many other possibilities.

In the case of Invivo Air, the company decided to bet on something different: it decided to combine the experience of flying with wine tasting, becoming the first wine-airline in the world.

Created in New Zealand, the company will make its inaugural flight on January 31, 2023, on a flight that will go from Auckland to Queenstown, both located in the country of Oceania.

The price of the ticket for the initial flight was R$ 3,400, but they sold out quickly, not least because the aircraft that will make the first flight has space for only 34 passengers.

During the flight, the company promises a wine tasting in eight stages. The wines are from Invivo itself, originally created as a winery (but which also sells other beverages) and which is now expanding its business into other sectors, such as aviation. In addition to tasting award-winning wines from the Invivo, passengers also have non-alcoholic options if they prefer.

“Invivo Air is the world’s first wine airline and we look forward to guiding our guests through the ultimate experience for wine lovers – both at 18,000 feet at our winery in the sky and on dry land in one of our beautiful vineyards in Central Otago”, says Rob Cameron, co-founder of Invivo, in a note.

In addition to the tasting during the trip, passengers are also entitled to visit Invivo’s vineyards in Central Otago, in addition to being able to perform more wine tasting.

Finally, travelers participate in a special dinner and stay at a five-star hotel called Hilton Queenstown Resort & Spa.

If the first trip proves to be a success, there is no doubt that new opportunities to board this winery aircraft will multiply in 2023. To follow along, just access the website by Invivo Air and wait for the disclosure of when the next flights will be.