On Friday (May 26, 2023), an Asiana Airlines passenger pulled the emergency door handle shortly before landing

Asiana Airlines, the South Korean airline, announced that it will no longer sell some emergency exit seats on its aircraft. The decision was taken after a passenger opened a door emergency exit on Friday (May 26, 2023), causing panic on board.

“As a safety precaution, this measure [bloquei na venda dos lugares] will apply even if the flights are full”, said the airline, quoted by Al Jazeera.

There were 194 people on the flight on which the door was opened. the incident took place minutes before landing and 9 passengers required medical attention due to breathing difficulties. There were no serious injuries.

According to the news agency Yonhap, police arrested a 33-year-old man for pulling the door handle. “I thought the plane was going to explode. It looked like the passengers near the open door were fainting.”, said a passenger to the agency.

The plane left the island of Jeju, province of South Korea. The passenger opened the door upon landing in Daegu, in the southeast of the country.

Videos circulating on social media show the door open and a gust of wind against passengers. All were wearing seat belts, a spokesman said.

Watch (48s):