KLM aircraft, in a file photo. PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / Reuters

The AirFrance-KLM business group closed 2020 with a net loss of 7.1 billion euros, the worst in its history. The impact of the pandemic has been exceptional and reduced the flow of passengers by 67%, and cargo transport by 21%, as announced this Thursday by the aeronautical company. Last June, KLM received in the Netherlands a monetary aid of 3.400 million euros from the State. In April, France agreed to provide € 7 billion in aid to Air France. In view of the new losses, the Dutch Minister of Finance, Wopke Hoekstra, recalled that the Government is willing to reconsider the type of support necessary for KLM to overcome this crisis.

In the last three months of 2020, the airline group lost 1 billion euros, but suffered even worse results in the second quarter of that year, when the pandemic largely left planes on the ground. The losses were then 2,600 million euros.

Between the months of January and March, AirFrance-KLM expects to fly at 40% of its pre-pandemic capacity. The frequency of flights will increase as the summer season approaches, always depending on the progress and effects of the vaccination campaign against covid-19. For now, however, Benjamin (Ben) Smith, the CEO, has called the situation “the most severe crisis ever experienced by the air transport industry.”

Air France posted an operating loss of 989 million euros in the last quarter of 2020, while KLM’s deficit was 152 million euros. In other less harsh years, the disparity in performance has caused tension among airlines and among their shareholders. The group’s net debt, which includes the low-cost company Transavia, reached 11,049 million euros in 2020, compared to 4,902 million in 2019. To date, the year 2009-2010 was the least brilliant of the firm, but then 1,600 million euros were lost in total.

The aid received by Air France and KLM last year in their respective countries served to “reduce costs, protect the treasury and address important transformations,” as added Ben Smith, when presenting the current results on Thursday. In the case of KLM, the state support received consisted of a loan for 1,000 million and the other 2,400 million as commercial guarantees financed by eleven national and international banks. For its part, the support provided by the French State to Air France, amounted to 3,000 million euros in loans, as well as guarantees of 90% on another 4,000 million in bank loans. As Minister Wopke Hoekstra said this Thursday, the governments of both countries are now studying new support measures, although until the publication of these new figures, the Netherlands preferred to invest only the KLM for fear that the injected capital would further benefit their subsidiary Air France.