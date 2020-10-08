Highlights: The country’s Air Force is celebrating its 88th Foundation Day

Rafael showed his tricks on Hindon airbase on this occasion

The tension of Pakistan and China has increased with the arrival of Rafale fighter jets in the Indian Air Force.

new Delhi

On the 88th foundation day of Airford, the skies of Hindon airbase today showed Rafale fighter jets feat. The 4.5 generation fighter aircraft Rafale landed on the Indian soil on 29 July. The country has gained an edge over enemies after Rafale joined the Indian Air Force, capable of carrying out nuclear attacks and armed with many deadly weapons.

Two Rafale aircraft flypast into the air at Hindon airbase. Roaring gracefully and warning the enemies, he dived in high altitude and lost sight. Explain that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been going on in India and China for the last 5 months. Rafael also flew in Leh.

With the arrival of Rafale, the Indian Air Force has got a big advantage over Pakistan and China. India has purchased 36 Rafale aircraft from France, of which 30 are fighter aircraft and six are trainer aircraft. Rafael proves to be even more deadly in hilly areas and in difficult conditions like Ladakh. On 29 July, 5 Rafale jets reached India.



Air Force Day: See the valor of the country’s bravehearts in Assam, the chest will be widened with pride

Pakistan and China have tension

Rafale fighter aircraft can simultaneously hit multiple targets. The arrival of this aircraft has increased the tension of China and Pakistan. China claims to be a fifth generation J-20 aircraft but its capability has not yet been tested. Whereas Rafale aircraft have proved their destructive capability all over the world.