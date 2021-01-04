Fire extinguishers through Mi-17 helicopters In the midst of relief work going on for a week, 4 airforce choppers have been installed in Dimapur and Rangapahar. M-17 helicopters and Indian Air Force C-130 ships have been engaged in fire extinguishing.

Such air force choppers are working in Dimapur

Volunteers from NDRF, SDRF and many forces are present Air Force Choppers have so far tried to extinguish the forest fire by pouring about 24 thousand liters of water through 12 flights. Apart from this, Nagaland Police, Forest Department, NDRF, SDRF and SAYO Volunteers are running ground operations.

Fire fighting operations through 4 helicopters

Monitoring from the control room near the entry point of the forest SDO (Civil) Jakhama, SDPO South and Range Forest Officer Kohima are coordinating with the fire extinguishing team. For this work a control room has been built near the entry point of Dajuko forest.

Since December 29, the fire extinguishing of the fire in the forests of Dazuko Range, located on the Manipur-Nagaland border, continues for the 6th day. The team of Indian Air Force and NDRF are engaged in extinguishing the fire in the forests here. More than 100 NDRF personnel and air force choppers have been deployed in this operation.