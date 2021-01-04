Fire extinguishers through Mi-17 helicopters
In the midst of relief work going on for a week, 4 airforce choppers have been installed in Dimapur and Rangapahar. M-17 helicopters and Indian Air Force C-130 ships have been engaged in fire extinguishing.
Such air force choppers are working in Dimapur
Volunteers from NDRF, SDRF and many forces are present
Air Force Choppers have so far tried to extinguish the forest fire by pouring about 24 thousand liters of water through 12 flights. Apart from this, Nagaland Police, Forest Department, NDRF, SDRF and SAYO Volunteers are running ground operations.
Fire fighting operations through 4 helicopters
Monitoring from the control room near the entry point of the forest
SDO (Civil) Jakhama, SDPO South and Range Forest Officer Kohima are coordinating with the fire extinguishing team. For this work a control room has been built near the entry point of Dajuko forest.
