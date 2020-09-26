Highlights: Airforce aircraft crashed in Ukraine

22 cadets killed, two injured and 2 missing in accident

The cause of the accident is not known, the President created a committee to investigate

Kiev

An Air Force aircraft in Ukraine succumbed to an accident on Friday. According to the information, 22 people, including military cadets, were killed in the accident. At the same time, two people are reported to be seriously injured. The accident occurred in the Kharkiv region in the eastern part of Ukraine. A Ukrainian minister has informed about the accident.

Minister Anton Gerashenko said 22 people were killed and two were injured in the accident. Two other people are being searched. He said that there were 28 people on the transport plane. Of these, 21 were military students while 7 were crew members of the aircraft. The minister said that the cause of the accident has not been known yet. Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has said that he will visit the region on Saturday.

He wrote on Facebook that he is setting up a commission to investigate the accident immediately. This commission will investigate the cause of the accident. The Antonov-26 transport aircraft was reported to have crashed at 8:50 pm local time (17:50 GMT), two kilometers (1 mi) from the Chuhive military airport. The plane caught fire after the accident. The fire took over an hour to overcome. 22 people died in the accident. Two are seriously injured.